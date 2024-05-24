D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 19,980 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,980 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 73,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 62,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,896,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,698,000 after acquiring an additional 397,627 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $28.60 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

