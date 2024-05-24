D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 36.2% in the third quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after acquiring an additional 344,841 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 452.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.42.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $300.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.41 and its 200 day moving average is $236.72. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $319.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.