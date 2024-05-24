D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 227.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Moderna by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $165.14.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,209 shares of company stock valued at $18,588,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

