D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 308 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. EQ LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

