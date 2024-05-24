Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 508,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 212,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $198,916,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,071.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

