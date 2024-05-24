Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.85

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.85 and last traded at $59.58, with a volume of 5840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.71.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 34,506.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after buying an additional 362,321 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,035,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,782,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,570,000.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
