Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.41

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 130593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLBD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69.

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

