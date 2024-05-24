Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $182.71

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $182.71 and last traded at $181.09, with a volume of 48149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average of $144.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,036,686 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

