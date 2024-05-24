PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.95

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 1457447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

PG&E Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,497,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,281,000 after acquiring an additional 556,265 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PG&E by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 485,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile



PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

