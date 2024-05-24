ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.30

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 17495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

ScanSource Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $347,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,927.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 7,490 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $347,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,927.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,866.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $454,202. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in ScanSource by 3.5% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in ScanSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ScanSource by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in ScanSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.