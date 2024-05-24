Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.89

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.89 and last traded at $59.69, with a volume of 32263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

