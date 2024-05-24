Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) COO Sells 8,693 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 8,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $14,778.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,962.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Dylan Allread sold 9,022 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $18,404.88.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Dylan Allread sold 10,058 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $22,630.50.

On Friday, April 19th, Dylan Allread sold 9,981 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $20,760.48.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $76,012.60.

On Monday, April 15th, Dylan Allread sold 700 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $1,449.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dylan Allread sold 3,429 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $6,755.13.

On Monday, March 18th, Dylan Allread sold 1,564 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $3,143.64.

On Thursday, March 14th, Dylan Allread sold 4,887 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $9,920.61.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PET opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company has a market cap of $65.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.01. Wag! Group Co. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. Research analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PET. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

