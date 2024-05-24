Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CMO Sells $20,984.80 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CMO Patrick Mccarthy sold 12,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $20,984.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 781,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Wag! Group stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Wag! Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $65.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PET has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PET. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wag! Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

