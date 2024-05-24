Garrett Smallwood Sells 8,800 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $15,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $48,353.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Garrett Smallwood sold 12,606 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $24,455.64.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of Wag! Group stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. Wag! Group Co. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter worth about $117,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PET. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

