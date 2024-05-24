AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.80

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.80 and last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 30737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AZZ in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AZZ by 253.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

