Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO Sells 3,276 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $20,802.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 457,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00.

ONTF stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ON24 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ON24 by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in ON24 by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 65.0% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

