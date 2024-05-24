Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Trading Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) fell 6.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$13.22 and last traded at C$13.25. 1,052,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,384,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.15.

Specifically, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,039 shares of company stock worth $436,132. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.90.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7897465 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

