Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.19 and last traded at C$3.15. 150,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 134,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRDL

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of C$208.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.88.

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.