Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.19 and last traded at C$3.15. 150,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 134,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on CRDL
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cardiol Therapeutics
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.