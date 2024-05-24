Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Trading Up 6.6%

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDYGet Free Report) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 186,768 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 83,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Faraday Copper from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$139.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

