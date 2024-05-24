Daniel Vidal Sells 15,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Vidal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $24,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Vidal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Daniel Vidal sold 20,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Daniel Vidal sold 5,202 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $11,132.28.

Expensify Trading Down 2.4 %

EXFY stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Expensify by 93.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

