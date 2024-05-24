IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) were down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.53 and last traded at C$5.62. Approximately 1,002,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,269,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.96.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

