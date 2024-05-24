IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) were down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.53 and last traded at C$5.62. Approximately 1,002,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,269,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on IMG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.03.
IAMGOLD Price Performance
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IAMGOLD
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.