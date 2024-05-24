Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.61

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.61 and last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 2450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

Central Securities Stock Performance

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

