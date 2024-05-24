Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.61

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.61 and last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 2450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.
Central Securities Stock Performance
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Central Securities
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.