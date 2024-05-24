Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.62

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.62 and last traded at $56.58, with a volume of 8300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3,657.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 128,807 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,890,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

