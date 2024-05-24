Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.90

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 57086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Victory Capital by 13.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $232,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.