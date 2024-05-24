Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $30.51 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $30.51 million and $1.03 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003793 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009848 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

