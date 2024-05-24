Modiv Industrial, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 261.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.
Modiv Industrial Stock Performance
NYSE MDV opened at $15.22 on Friday. Modiv Industrial has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Modiv Industrial news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $62,191.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,563.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,045 shares of company stock valued at $15,597 and have sold 5,953 shares valued at $101,438. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
