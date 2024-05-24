Modiv Industrial, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 261.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE MDV opened at $15.22 on Friday. Modiv Industrial has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Modiv Industrial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Modiv Industrial news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $62,191.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,563.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,045 shares of company stock valued at $15,597 and have sold 5,953 shares valued at $101,438. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Modiv Industrial

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.