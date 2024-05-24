Zuora’s (ZUO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Zuora has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,940.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $12,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,434,000 after buying an additional 917,565 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,392,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Zuora by 196.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 773,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 512,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 41.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 511,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

