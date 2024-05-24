Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.87 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $19.87 million and approximately $178,852.68 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011682 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001423 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,393.19 or 1.00005820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011721 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00109096 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000474 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $159,398.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

