NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Achieves $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011682 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001423 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,393.19 or 1.00005820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011721 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00109096 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

