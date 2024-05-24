Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells $97,103.44 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $97,103.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanderbilt University raised its position in Tenable by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,496 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Tenable by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,278,000 after buying an additional 245,243 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

