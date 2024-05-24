WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0221 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $221.03 million and approximately $0.59 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003789 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009808 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02210472 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

