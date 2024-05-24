Ethereum Name Service (ENS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $454.29 Million

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be purchased for $22.43 or 0.00033284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Name Service has a total market capitalization of $706.01 million and $454.29 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar.

About Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,476,241 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Name Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Name Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Name Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Name Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.