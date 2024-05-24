Moonbeam Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $250.28 million and $8.99 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00056301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00018097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012517 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,120,059,006 coins and its circulating supply is 864,295,875 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

