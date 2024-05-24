OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.43

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 104044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 2.12.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 473,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,150,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,642 shares of company stock valued at $917,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 10.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

