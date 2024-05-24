FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.61

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 484734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million during the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIP. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $6,102,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 1,403,628 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 25.9% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,484,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 923,835 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 67.6% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

