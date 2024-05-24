Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.85

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 43769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFPM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 10.6% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

