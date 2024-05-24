Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.56

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 23111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYE

Myers Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $573.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $191.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 286.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,193,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.