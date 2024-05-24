Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.69

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 16564937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 363,975 shares of company stock worth $313,834. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

