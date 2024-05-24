SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $3.26. SunPower shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 28,317,446 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.59.

SunPower Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in SunPower by 18.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,226 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 1,125,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after buying an additional 531,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in SunPower by 117.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 343,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 185,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

