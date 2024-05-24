CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.53. CI&T shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 118,116 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $529.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.03.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of CI&T by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CI&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

