Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 180,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 319% from the previous session’s volume of 43,054 shares.The stock last traded at $33.23 and had previously closed at $33.26.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

