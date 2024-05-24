Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 415,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 285,898 shares.The stock last traded at $19.80 and had previously closed at $19.80.

The stock has a market cap of $624.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

