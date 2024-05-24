Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 407,669 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 143,939 shares.The stock last traded at $17.42 and had previously closed at $17.50.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global SuperDividend US ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 262,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

