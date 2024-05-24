Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 479,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 345,881 shares.The stock last traded at $25.97 and had previously closed at $26.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 111.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $2,229,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 731,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,093 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

