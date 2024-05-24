Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 11.6%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 696,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,820,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EDIT

Editas Medicine Trading Down 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 45,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,828. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,483,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 690,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 32.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 170,694 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 59.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 314,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 116,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.