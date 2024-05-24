Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Uber Technologies (UBER)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER):

5/16/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $88.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $91.00.

5/9/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $103.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $91.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $72.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

