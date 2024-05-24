Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Arcellx (ACLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ: ACLX) recently:

5/15/2024 – Arcellx had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Arcellx is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Arcellx was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/13/2024 – Arcellx had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Arcellx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Arcellx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Arcellx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Arcellx Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 0.24. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86.

Get Arcellx Inc alerts:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. Arcellx’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $376,649.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,705.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $376,649.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,705.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $633,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 617,559 shares of company stock worth $42,965,930. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcellx by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 503,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 69,780 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 21.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Arcellx by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $843,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.