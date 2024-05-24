Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baidu (BIDU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU):

5/24/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2024 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

5/17/2024 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $210.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $157.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $181.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

