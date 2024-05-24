Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 8.4% Higher

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.34. 20,413,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 41,284,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Plug Power by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

