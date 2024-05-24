Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Premier (PINC)

Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2024 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2024 – Premier had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Premier had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Premier had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

5/8/2024 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

Premier Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.04 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.25%.

Insider Transactions at Premier

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,960 shares of company stock worth $683,406 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Premier by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,027,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 281,131 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Premier by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

